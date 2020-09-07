සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Showers in next 36 hours (video)

Wednesday, 02 September 2020 - 22:25

The Meteorological Department warns that there will be showers or thundershowers in many parts of the island during the next 36 hours.

Due to the inclement weather 5 houses in several parts of the island have been completely damaged and 197 houses have been partially damaged.

Also, 633 persons belonging to 210 families have been affected.

A strong wind that blew this morning in the Kalpitiya Daluwa Nirmalapura area damaged 20 houses.

7031 persons belonging to 1642 families in the Galle District have been affected by the heavy rains.

The District Disaster Relief Services Center stated that people living in the low lying areas of 28 Grama Niladhari Divisions in the Akmeemana, Niyagama, Elpitiya and Kadawathsatara Divisional Secretariats have been affected.

The landslide warning issued for Colombo, Kalutara, Ratnapura and Kegalle districts will remain in effect until 4 pm tomorrow.

Director, Hydrology Division, Department of Irrigation A. P. S. Sugishwara mentioned that people in the low lying areas should be vigilant as the water level of the Kudaganga and Magura Ganga the tributaries of the Kalu Ganga has risen with the rains.

Meanwhile, the National Water Supply and Drainage Board stated that there is no need for water cuts if the rains continue in the next few days.

The Department of Fisheries warns fishermen in small one day trawlers to refrain from going fishing until 12 noon tomorrow due to inclement weather.





