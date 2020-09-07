Inter-religious+ceremonies+for+SLFP+69th+Anniversary+

Today was the 69th anniversary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party.



Accordingly, an Inter-religious ceremony was held at the SLFP Headquarters at Daly Road this morning and a group of senior members of the party participated in the event.



Meanwhile, former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, a former chairperson of the Freedom Party, had released a video on social media on the occasion of the party anniversary.



She had expressed her concern over the current situation faced by the SLFP.