සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Both tremors in Kandy from the same epicentre (Video)

Wednesday, 02 September 2020 - 20:46

Both+tremors+in+Kandy+from+the+same+epicentre++%28Video%29


The Geological Survey and Mining Bureau says that they have observed that the epicenter of the tremor that occurred in the Pallekele area in Kandy this morning, and the previous tremors that occurred were located in the same place.

Geologist Nalin de Silva, head of the team investigating the case, said the data from Victoria Reservoir accelerometers would also be used to prepare the final report.

The tremor from the epicenter was reported at 8.32pm on Saturday, with a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter scale.

People in Gurudeniya, Haragama, Anuragama and Mailapitiya had felt the tremor.

Today, another tremor occurred in this area 04 days after the main quake.

This was slightly felt in Ambakote and Aluthwatte areas.

A team of officers from the Geological Survey and Mining Bureau were staying in the Kandy area at the time of the quake today.

Trending News

Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
07 September 2020
Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
07 September 2020
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
07 September 2020
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
07 September 2020
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal
07 September 2020
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal

International News

Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
06 September 2020
Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
06 September 2020
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
06 September 2020
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
06 September 2020
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.