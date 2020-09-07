Both tremors in Kandy from the same epicentre (Video)





The Geological Survey and Mining Bureau says that they have observed that the epicenter of the tremor that occurred in the Pallekele area in Kandy this morning, and the previous tremors that occurred were located in the same place.



Geologist Nalin de Silva, head of the team investigating the case, said the data from Victoria Reservoir accelerometers would also be used to prepare the final report.



The tremor from the epicenter was reported at 8.32pm on Saturday, with a magnitude of 2.2 on the Richter scale.



People in Gurudeniya, Haragama, Anuragama and Mailapitiya had felt the tremor.



Today, another tremor occurred in this area 04 days after the main quake.



This was slightly felt in Ambakote and Aluthwatte areas.



A team of officers from the Geological Survey and Mining Bureau were staying in the Kandy area at the time of the quake today.