Puttalam Forest Officer W. N. C. K Wasala said that legal action will be taken against those involved in the destruction of the Kalpitiya Pallivasalthurai Mangroves which was exposed by Hiru CIA.

Following the revelation, forest officials and the police inspected the area today, where the mangroves were destroyed.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Kalpitiya requested the Hiru CIA team not to reveal the destruction of the relevant mangroves an attempted to pay bribes to the team.