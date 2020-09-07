Pillayan+and+Mangala+to+the+police+unit+of+the+Easter+Commission+today

Parliamentarian Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pilleyan and former Minister Mangala Samaraweera have been summoned today, to the Police Unit of the Presidential Commission appointed to probe the Easter Attacks.



Former Minister of Law and Order Ranjith Madduma Bandara and former Member of Parliament Ashu Marasinghe provided statements yesterday.



Meanwhile, MP Rauf Hakeem is scheduled to appear before the commission tomorrow to make a statement regarding the Easter attacks.