Sri Lanka Police celebrate its 154th Police Day, today

The Sri Lanka Police will celebrate its 154th Police Day, today.



Although a police service was established in Sri Lanka after the conquest of the coastal areas of the country by the English in 1796, the Police Service was commenced on this day in 1866 in accordance with the provisions of the Police Ordinance No. 16 of 1865.



George William Robinson Campbell is the first IGP in Sri Lanka.



The first Sri Lankan Inspector General of Police was Sir Richard Aluvihare who became the Inspector General of Police on January 6, 1947.



The Sri Lanka Police consists of 64 Functional Divisions and 42 Territorial Divisions, with a strength of more than 85,000.



Dhammo Havē Rakkhathi Dhammachāri (The one who lives by the Dhamma is protected by the Dhamma itself) is the motto of the Sri Lanka Police



Meanwhile, special religious programs have been organized at the Kotte Rajamaha Viharaya and the Colombo-Hunupitiya Sri Gangarama Viharaya to mark the Police Day.





