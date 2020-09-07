20+Amendment+to+Parliament+within+two+weeks+after+the+Gazette+Notification

The gazette notification regarding the 20th Amendment to the Constitution is to be issued. The draft was approved at the Cabinet meeting held yesterday.



The draft was presented by the Minister of Justice Ali Sabri.



The relevant draft is due to be presented to Parliament within two weeks after the gazette notification is issued.



Attorney General Dappula de Livera has informed the Secretary to the Ministry of Justice that the 20th Amendment to the Constitution can be passed by a two-thirds majority in Parliament.



He said there was no need for a referendum.