UNP+to+meet+tomorrow

A special working committee meeting of the United National Party is to be held tomorrow.
The meeting will be held at the Sirikotha party headquarters under the patronage of party leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.
It is reported that a final agreement will be reached on the leadership of the party and the post of National List Member of Parliament on that day.
