A mother seeks help to get an artificial leg for her child (Photos)

The Hiru news team received a report from the Dambulla - Arawwala area that a child born with a foot injury was going to school in an iron structure without a proper artificial limb.This child is studying in Grade 06 in the Dambulla D S Senanayake Maha Vidyalaya amidst severe economic difficulties.The mother stated that this situation has arisen as she is unable to give her child an artificial leg.She said that although it was difficult for the child to walk with an iron support on his disabled foot, he endured it and continued his studies.For more information call the Child's mother on 0762090069.