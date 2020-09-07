This ministry is the most suitable for me - State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera (Video)

State Minister of Cane, Brass, Clay Furniture and Rural Industry Promotion, Prasanna Ranaweera says that the ministry given to him by the President is extremely suitable for him.



He made these comments while participating in the Hiru 'Eththa' discussion.



Although many people have insulted him by using the clay industry, Prasanna Ranaweera requested not to insult the clay industry.



He also states that his aim is to strengthen the country's economy by developing the rural economy.



He says that the people who are engaged in the cane, brass, clay and furniture industries have already been brought to their ministry for discussions.



The views expressed by Minister Prasanna Ranaweera is given below.



