සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

This ministry is the most suitable for me - State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera (Video)

Thursday, 03 September 2020 - 8:42

This+ministry+is+the+most+suitable+for+me+-+State+Minister+Prasanna+Ranaweera+%28Video%29
State Minister of Cane, Brass, Clay Furniture and Rural Industry Promotion, Prasanna Ranaweera says that the ministry given to him by the President is extremely suitable for him.

He made these comments while participating in the Hiru 'Eththa' discussion.

Although many people have insulted him by using the clay industry, Prasanna Ranaweera requested not to insult the clay industry.

He also states that his aim is to strengthen the country's economy by developing the rural economy.

He says that the people who are engaged in the cane, brass, clay and furniture industries have already been brought to their ministry for discussions.

The views expressed by Minister Prasanna Ranaweera is given below.


Trending News

Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
07 September 2020
Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
07 September 2020
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
07 September 2020
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
07 September 2020
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal
07 September 2020
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal

International News

Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
06 September 2020
Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
06 September 2020
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
06 September 2020
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
06 September 2020
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.