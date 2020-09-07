Election of 14 MPs is a great victory - Former President Maithripala Sirisena

Former President Maithripala Sirisena, the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party says that the election of 14 Members of Parliament at the last General Election was a great victory for the party.



He was speaking to the media after attending a religious program at the Bellanwila Rajamaha Viharaya yesterday afternoon to mark the party's 69th anniversary.



Minister of State Duminda Dissanayake, National Organizer of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party was also present at the occasion.