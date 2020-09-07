Gothatuwa - Steps taken to rescue a group trapped in a house in Jayamawatha

A team of officers from the Army and the Disaster Management Center have gone to the Gothatuwa - Ellawa - Jayamawatha area to rescue a group of people who were trapped when a front part of their house collapsed.



The Colombo Operations Room of the Disaster Management Center stated that five officers and 10 Army personnel have been deployed for this purpose.



However, it is reported that the residents had come out of the house with the help of a ladder before the relevant officials went to the place of the incident.



The accident took place when the upper part of the garage of the house collapsed.