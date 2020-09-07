සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Gothatuwa - Steps taken to rescue a group trapped in a house in Jayamawatha

Thursday, 03 September 2020 - 9:49

Gothatuwa+-+Steps+taken+to+rescue+a+group+trapped+in+a+house+in+Jayamawatha
A team of officers from the Army and the Disaster Management Center have gone to the Gothatuwa - Ellawa - Jayamawatha area to rescue a group of people who were trapped when a front part of their house collapsed.

The Colombo Operations Room of the Disaster Management Center stated that five officers and 10 Army personnel have been deployed for this purpose.

However, it is reported that the residents had come out of the house with the help of a ladder before the relevant officials went to the place of the incident.

The accident took place when the upper part of the garage of the house collapsed.

Trending News

Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
07 September 2020
Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
07 September 2020
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
07 September 2020
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
07 September 2020
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal
07 September 2020
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal

International News

Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
06 September 2020
Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
06 September 2020
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
06 September 2020
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
06 September 2020
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.