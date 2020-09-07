Accident in Nawinna, Maharagama - Two dead and two injured

Two people dead and another two injured in a motor accident at the Nawinna Junction in Maharagama. The two persons who were injured were admitted to the National Hospital.
The accident occurred when a car traveling at high speed from Nugegoda to Maharagama on the 119 road crashed into a tree.
The police stated that the accident was as a result of the driver losing control of the vehicle due to the excessive speed.
