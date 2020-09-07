Expert+committee+headed+by+PC+Romesh+de+Silva+appointed+to+draft+a+new+Constitution+

Minister Udaya Gammanpila states that an expert commiitte has been appointed by the Cabinet to draft a new Constitution headed by President's Councel Romesh De Silva.



The members of the committee are as follows;



President's Counsel Romesh de Silva - Chairman

President's Counsel Gamini Marapana

President's Counsel Manohara de Silva

President's Counsel Sanjeewa Jayawardena

President's Counsel Naseema Kamurdeen

Dr. Serveswaran

President's Counsel Samantha Ratwatte

President's Counsel Wasantha Seneviratne,

President's Counsel G.H. Peiris