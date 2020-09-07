Expert+committee+headed+by+PC+Romesh+de+Silva+appointed+to+draft+a+new+Constitution+

Minister Udaya Gammanpila states that an expert commiitte has been appointed by the Cabinet to draft a new Constitution headed by President's Councel Romesh De Silva.
The members of the committee are as follows;
President's Counsel Romesh de Silva - Chairman
President's Counsel Gamini Marapana
President's Counsel Manohara de Silva
President's Counsel Sanjeewa Jayawardena
President's Counsel Naseema Kamurdeen
Dr. Serveswaran
President's Counsel Samantha Ratwatte
President's Counsel Wasantha Seneviratne,
President's Counsel G.H. Peiris
