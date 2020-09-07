1017+sets+of+text+books+found+at+a+bookstore+in+Kahawatta

The Police Special Task Force (STF) has found 1075 sets of text books distributed free of charge by the government to school children from a bookstore. This was from a bookstore in Kahawatta in a place where old books and newspapers are bought and sold in the city.



It has been revealed that these textbooks have been printed in 2019 to be given to Tamil schools from grade six to grade 11 for the 2020 school term.



The owner of the shop has been arrested by the STF and handed over to the Kahawatta Police Station for further investigations.