Fire+breaks+out+in+a+ship+carrying+fuel+from+Kuwait

A fire broke out in a ship carrying fuel from Kuwait to India about 40 nautical miles east of Sangamankanda.The Navy said the fire broke out on a ship owned by the government of Panama.Accordingly, the Navy stated that 3 ships have been dispatched to the area.Marine Protection Authority says steps will be taken to prevent any possible oil leak from the Tanker carrying 270,000 MT of oil, which is currently on fire in the Eastern seas