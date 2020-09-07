සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

It would be a greater crime for an innocent person to be unjustly punished; more than an offender escaping the law- Attorney-at-Law Premanath C. Dolawatta (Video)

Thursday, 03 September 2020 - 12:14

Attorney-at-Law Premanath C. Dolawatta stated that it would be a greater crime for an innocent person to be punished unjustly rather than an offender escaping the law.

He was responding to a question raised by a journalist regarding the verdict of former MP Duminda Silva.

He also said that it has been proved that the judges involved in the delivering the verdict of former MP Duminda Silva had discussions with various politicians.

Therefore, it is appropriate to reconsider whether those discussions affected the verdict of the case, the lawyer added.

He was responding to another question raised by a journalist when the Attorney stated that he did not accept the Attorney General's position that Premalal Jayasekara could not be sworn in as a Member of Parliament.

The journalist asked what action would be taken in the future since Duminda Silva's verdicts was also a similar decision.

Attorney-at-Law Premanath C. Dolawatta said that considering the manner in which the judges that delivered the verdict with Ranjan Ramanayake, there was a possibility of re-examining even through a commission whether those discussions had an effect on the case and rectify the matter.

The lawyer also said that it would be a greater offence for an innocent person to be punished unjustly rather than an offender escaping the law.

Attorney-at-Law Premnath C. Dolawatta further stated that the Attorney General cannot challenge the orders of Parliament.











