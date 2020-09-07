Update: An injured Seaman aboard the distressed Crude Oil Tanker rescued by Sri Lanka Navy



The Sri Lanka Navy has rescued a Seaman aboard the burning fuel tanker in the East Sea.



A ship carrying 270,000 metric tons of fuel from Kuwait to India has caught fire at sea about 38 nautical miles east of Sangamankanda point.



At the time of the fire, the Sri Lanka Navy was able to bring 23 crew members on board the ship to safety.



An Air Force B20 aircraft has also left to monitor the ship.



The Navy said the fire broke out on a ship owned by the government of Panama.



Accordingly, the Navy stated that 3 ships have been dispatched to the area.



Marine Protection Authority says steps will be taken to prevent any possible oil leak from the Tanker carrying 270,000 MT of oil, which is currently on fire in the Eastern seas