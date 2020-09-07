Two owner-less boats floating in the Iranavila sea (Photos)

Marawila Police today found two vessels without any woners floating in the Iranavila Sea.This was located according to information provided by the residents of the area.The registration numbers of the vessels had been erased, however, the fishermen later traced their identities to several other numbers on the vessels.Accordingly, information has been received that the two vessels have been registered in Negombo.Police are conducting further investigations into whether the vessels were used to transport any illegal goods. Earlier, police had found three vessels floating in the Marawila and Talawila seas.