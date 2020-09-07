Allocate Wednesday's only for public issues - Notice from the President

The President has instructed Ministers and government officials to take action to provide solutions to the problems of the people without allocating any other activities on Wednesday's as it has been identified as the People's Day.



Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Ramesh Pathirana stated this while participating in the media briefing on Cabinet decisions held at the Government Information Department today.



He further stated that the Cabinet approved the appointment of an expert committee to formulate a National Trade Policy.



He stated that his paper for formulating a National Policy on Natural Gases in Sri Lanka was also approved by the Cabinet.