Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson, 'The Rock' and family infected with Coronavirus

World-famous Brazilian footballer Neymar has been infected with the Covid 19 virus.



Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, has also been infected with the Covid 19 virus.



Foreign media reported that his wife and two children were also infected with the covid 19 virus.



Meanwhile, for the fifth day in a row, the highest number of daily infections in the world was reported from neighboring India.



The number of new diagnosed cases in India yesterday was 82,860.



In the United States, 41,211 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.



Accordingly, the total number of infected persons in the country increased to 6,290,737.



