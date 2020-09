The houses of 384 persons belonging to 84 families in the Hathmatta section of the Moraliya Estate in Ruwanwella are in a dilapidated condition.



The foundations of many of these line housing and individual houses are more than 150 years old, and the walls have crumbled, and the walls of some of the houses rest on wooden supports.



Although 3 or 4 families have been living in this small house for generations, their housing facilities have not expanded and no development has taken place.