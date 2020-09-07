සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Supreme Court rejects request to summon Easter Commission's documents

Thursday, 03 September 2020 - 16:47

The Supreme Court today rejected a request to summon copies of evidence and documents summoned before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Easter attack.

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka and Attorney-at-Law Moditha Ekanayake yesterday requested that the relevant transcripts be summoned to the Supreme Court for use in the case.

After considering the request before a panel of judges headed by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, the bench unanimously decided to reject the request.

