The+injured+crew+member+of+the+ship+that+caught+fire+has+been+brought+to+Kalmunai

Update: A rescued seaman from fire engulfed Oil Tanker, has been brought to Kalmunai by the Navy.



The injured crew member who was rescued by the Navy while aboard the M.T. New Diamond Vessel has been taken to Kalmunai.



Navy spokesman Capt. Indika de Silva said that he was rushed to hospital with burn injuries.



The captain of the burning ship and another crew member were rescued by a Navy ship that had joined the operation.



Twenty-three crew members were aboard the ship at the time of the fire, 19 were rescued by a merchant ship on the instructions of the Navy.



They are currently being taken to Trincomalee.



The fire broke out this morning while sailing 38 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point.



The Navy said that two Russian warships anchored in the Hambantota harbor had been dispatched to assist in the fire fighting operations.



At their request, Admiral Tirabak and Admiral Vinogradov, the two vessels that had recently arrived at the Port of Hambantota, joined the operation.









