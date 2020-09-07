A+school+Security+guard+has+been+arrested+for+abusing+three+girls+in+grade+five+

The security guard of the school where three girls studying in Grade 5 in the North Western Province have been arrested by the Child Protection Authority for abusing the girls.



This was according to a letter sent by the Zonal Director of Education to the Chairman of the Child Protection Authority.



The girls were produced before the Judicial Medical Officer of the Kurunegala Hospital for further examination and the 39 year old suspect was remanded after being produced before the Nikaweratiya Magistrate's Court on charges of sexually abusing the three minor girls.