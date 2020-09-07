Crude oil vessel on fire - Russia and India join the fire fighting efforts (Video)

The Marine Protection Authority says that the MT New Diamond ship carrying 270,000 MT of oil, which is currently on fire in the Eastern seas, has started to leak oil.Its General Manager Dr. Turney Pradeep Kumara has instructed fishermen to refrain from fishing in the area where the vessel is located.The vessels belonging to the Sri Lanka Navy as well as Indian and Russian naval vessels are involved in extinguishing the fire.The Hindu newspaper reported that the ship, which is owned by a Greek shipping company and registered with the Panama government, has been leased by the Indian Oil Company.It started its journey from the port of Mina Al Ahmadi in Kuwait to the port of Paradip in the Indian state of Odisha on the 23rd.The crude oil tanker, built 20 years ago is currently sailing under the flag Panama. The vessel is 333-metre long and 60-metre wide. The fire broke out in the engine room of the tanker at around 7.30 this morning while sailing in the deep sea 38 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point.The Sri Lanka Navy was informed by the nearby merchant ship called Helen M regarding the fire.The Navy then dispatched the ‘Sayura’ and ‘Ranarisi’ vessels from the Trincomalee harbor and took steps to send a Dora vessel in the same direction.The Sri Lanka Navy's ‘Sidurala’ also left the Port of Hambantota this afternoon for assistance.Also, two Russian warships, Admiral Tirabak and Admiral Vinogradov, which had recently arrived at the Port of Hambantota, have left the site at the request of the Navy.According to Indian media reports this afternoon, three Indian Coast Guard ships as well as an observation aircraft were directed towards the ship that caught fire.Also, MI 17 of the Sri Lanka Air Force, two Bell 212 aircraft have been deployed for the firefighting operations.In addition to the aircraft that departed from Anuradhapura and Hingurakgoda Air Force Bases, a ‘Beachcraft’ land surveillance has also been stationed above the ship to monitor the latest situation.The crew of the MT New Diamond vessel is made up of five Greeks and 18 Filipinos. 22 have been rescued so far. The Navy said one Filipino crew member was missing.The Helen M Merchant Ship, which first witnessed the fire, rescued 19 people aboard the ship, which is currently being brought to Trincomalee.Navy spokesman Captain Indika de Silva said that the captain and a crew member of the MT New Diamond vessel had been rescued by the ‘Sayura’ vessel.The ‘Ranarisi’ vessel rescued an injured crew member and took him to Kalmunai, he was then taken to hospital.Meanwhile, a special meeting was held this afternoon at the Marine Environment Protection Authority in Narahenpita to discuss the future course of action regarding this ship.It was attended by representatives representing the three forces.However, speaking to the Hiru news team a little while ago, the General Manager of the Marine Environment Protection Authority, Dr. Turnie Pradeep Kumara said that the fuel stored in the ship has started leaking into the sea.He said that people engaged in fisheries should pay special attention in this regard.