Fixed+price+for+turmeric+and+pepper+should+be+provided-+President+

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa says that growers should be protected by giving a fixed price for turmeric and pepper.



At a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat today, the President pointed out that the importation of these crops has been stopped completely and the need to create an environment conducive to gaining maximum prices through more exports in search of international markets.



The President also emphasized the need for universities to expand research on value added products related to minor export crops.