The provincial Councils - is it a white elephant ? (Video)





Several parties expressed their views at several media briefings held today regarding the crisis situation that has arisen regarding the abolition of the Provincial Councils.



Former Sabaragamuwa Provincial Councilor Kanchana Jayaratne has stated that the government has not made any statement regarding the provincial councils.



He was speaking at a media briefing convened at the party office of the People's Front today.



Ven. Vepathaira Hemaloka Thero addressing a media briefing held today stated that the officers appointed to the Provincial Councils are only seeking privileges.