Crude oil tanker still on fire - now at a distance of 25 Nautical miles at 5.00 am (Photos)

UPDATE : The missing Philippine seaman in the fire engulfed 'New Diamond" vessel in Eastern seas confirmed to have died in boiler explosion.



The Navy stated that the crude oil tanker that was on fire was in the sea with a depth of 3100 meters at a distance of 25 nautical miles at 5.00 am this morning.



As of now, 03 Sri Lanka Navy ships and 02 Fast Attack Craft have been deployed to assist the ship in distress and 03 tug boats belonging to the Sri Lanka Ports Authority that left the Hambantota port to assist the ship, were in the vicinity.



Apart from that, two (02) anti-submarine ships of the Russian Federation which recently arrived at the port of Hambantota for replenishment and the Indian Coast Guard Ship "Shaurya" have reached the location and started extinguishing the fire and supporting the relief providing and disaster mitigation.



Meanwhile three other Indian Navy ships are also approaching the scene of the incident.



The announcement further states that the fire fighting has resumed by now.



The Navy says the superstructure at the rear end of the ship is still on fire.



However, the fire has not spread to the area where the ship's crude oil was stored.



The Navy said that after studying the design of the ship, the firefighting operations will be carried out by naval teams with expertise in maritime firefighting under the guidance of the Greek captain of the ship.





The Navy responding immediately to a distress signal of an explosion of a boiler followed by fire erupted in the main engine room of MT New Diamond, an oil tanker sailing 38 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point east of Sri Lanka, promptly dispatched a group of emergency relief serving ships to the location for relief assistance yesterday (03rd September 2020).



According to the distress signal received by the Maritime Rescue Coordinating Center in Colombo, the distressed oil tanker in eastern seas has been manned by 23 crew members including 05 Greek and 18 Philippine nationals and is registered under the Panamanian Flag (IMO-9191424). Further, the tanker was transporting 270,000 metric tons of crude oil from the port of Mina Al Ahmadi in Kuwait to the Indian port of Paradip, when it caught fire.



It is also reported that 1700 metric tons of diesel required for the use of the tanker have been stored onboard.



Also, in accordance with the instructions given by the health sector in the current COVID 19 emergency situation, arrangements have been made to direct the rescued crew members to the shore for treatment and isolation following the proper health instructions.



Further, the Navy, the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, the Marine Environment Protection Authority and other stakeholders are taking steps to mitigate and manage the risk of possible oil spills in future due to this disaster.

The Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Air Force, Sri Lanka Ports Authority, the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard are currently working together to control the fire that erupted after an explosion of a boiler in the main engine room of MT New Diamond, an oil tanker sailing 38 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point east of Sri Lankan seas, around 8.00 a.m. on 03rd September 2020.

Accordingly, an MI17 helicopter of Sri Lanka Air Force carried out several aerial operations, until the sunset of the previous day, in which water being spilled on the ship caught fire to control the flames. Meanwhile, a beach craft is conducting periodic air surveillance and a Dornier aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard also monitored the disaster situation from the air.

Further, Sri Lanka Navy Ships Sayura, Sindurala and Ranarisi with 02 Fast Attack Craft have been deployed in this disaster management operation. The Indian Coast Guard Ship "Shaurya" which arrived at the location of the distressed oil tanker in the evening hours of 03rd September 2020, joined hands with the Sri Lanka Navy Ship ‘Sindurala’ in carrying out the cooling effect from both sides of the ship in distress. The mission was also augmented by two tugs ‘Rawana’ and ‘Wasamba’ at 1.00 a.m and 3.00 a.m. respectively after leaving the Hambantota port this morning (04th September). Around 2.00 hrs, the mission was also joined by the ALP ‘Winger’ another tug made ready by the foreign company that owns the ship in distress. Apart from that, the Indian Navy Ship (INS) ‘Sahyadri’ joined the disaster management operation this morning around 2.00 a.m. and two (02) other Indian Coast Guard ships are scheduled to join the operation by today’s (04th September) afternoon. The two Russian ships that took part in the disaster relief operation left the scene of action after providing necessary support, in the evening of 03rd September.

Meanwhile, 21 crew members of the distressed oil tanker including the 19 persons, whom were initially retrieved by the MV Helen M were taken aboard SLN ships and have been safely isolated adhering to health guidelines. The health condition of the third engineering officer of the ship who was admitted to the Kalmunai Hospital after sustaining injuries is also returning to stable condition as of now. As such, the Sri Lanka Navy has rescued 22 of the 23 crew members aboard the oil tanker, however the preliminary information from the ship's crew confirmed that a Filipino seaman onboard had died in a boiler explosion.

Furthermore, the fire on the ship has so far had no effect on the 270,000 metric tons of crude oil stored there and necessary steps are being taken to prevent the fire from spreading to those crude oil storage facilities. Meanwhile, there is still no risk of the ship leaking oil into the ocean due to the unfortunate turn of events. However, Sri Lanka Navy, the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, the Sri Lanka Ports Authority and the Marine Environment Protection Authority and other stakeholders are geared up to take necessary steps to mitigate and manage the risk of possible oil spill in future due to this disaster.

The distressed oil tanker is now at sea at a depth of 3100 meters, about 25 nautical miles (approximately 50 km) off the shore by 5.00 a.m. this morning. Further, 03 main ships of the Sri Lanka Navy, 02 Fast Attack Craft, 01 Indian Coast Guard Ship, 01 Indian Navy Ship and 03 tugs are near the distressed vessel at 5.30 a.m. Firefighting will also resume by air from 5.30 a.m. this morning. The superstructure at the rear of the ship is still on fire and it has not affected the ship's crude storage area. After having studied the structure of the ship, the firefighting will be carried out by naval teams with expertise in maritime firefighting with the consultation of the Greek captain of the ship.

Sri Lanka Navy will provide an update to this incident today at 1100 hrs again.