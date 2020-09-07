සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Time required to study the 20th Amendment

Friday, 04 September 2020 - 7:53

Legal experts point out that time is required to study and analyze the contents of the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution, which has been published in the Gazette, in order to understand the impact to the governance of the state. 

They are of the view that the new constitutional amendment may have revised a number of provisions of the 19th Amendment in order to maintain a strong government.

According to the new amendment announced yesterday, the President can dissolve Parliament at his discretion after one year.

The age limit of 35 years for contesting the Presidential election has been reduced to 30 years.

President's Counsel U R de Silva stated that it is necessary to monitor the implementation of the new constitutional amendment for a short period of time to analyze the impact.

