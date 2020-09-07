Indo-China+border+crisis+escalates

Indian External Affairs Minister S.K. Jaishankar says that Diplomatic talks should be conducted to ease tensions on the Indo-Chinese border across Ladakh.
The crisis erupted with the capture of several mountain areas by the Indian forces.
India said that it did so in response to the build-up of Chinese troops on the border.
However, China claims that India has violated bilateral agreements, threatening peace and stability along the border.
