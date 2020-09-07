සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Gazette notification for admission of students to National Colleges of Education to be issued today

Friday, 04 September 2020 - 8:55

Gazette+notification+for+admission+of+students+to+National+Colleges+of+Education+to+be+issued+today
The gazette notification regarding the admission of trainees to the National Colleges of Education for this year based on the 2018 Advanced Level results is due to be issued today.

Visit the official website of the Ministry of Education www.moe.gov.lk  to apply online.

25th of this month is the last date to submit applications.

This year 4,253 students are to be enrolled for 50 courses in Sinhala, Tamil and English mediums in 19 National Colleges of Education islandwide.

