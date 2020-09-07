Champion hurdler and coach selling eggs on Hettipola called to the Ministry of Sports (Photos)

Chandana Nishantha Atapattu, the 400 meter hurdles champion and athletics and kabaddi coach who traded eggs in Hettipola to feed his family in the midst of severe economic hardships met Minister Namal Rajapaksa yesterday.The meeting was held at the Ministry of Youth and Sports at the invitation of the Minister of Sports.Chandana Nishantha showcased his medals and trophies to the Minister.The Minister contacted the Governor of the North Western Province, Raja Collure over the phone and informed him about this player.Chandana Nishantha is scheduled to meet the Governor of the North Western Province next Wednesday.