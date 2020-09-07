Batman infected with Coronavirus - Filming temporarily paused

Robert Pattinson, the latest actor to play the role of Batman in the popular Batman series, has been infected with the coronavirus.



Warner Bros. has announced that it has temporarily paused filming in the UK for the latest sequel in the Batman series.



Warner Films did not name the infected person, although it claimed that filming had been suspended due to a coronavirus infection in one of its film crews.



But Vanity Fair and the Hollywood Reporter revealed that Robert Pattinson, who plays Batman, was infected with the coronavirus.



The New York Times later confirmed the news.



Dwayne Johnson, also known as the Rock, who entered Hollywood as a wrestling champion, and his family were also recently diagnosed with coronavirus.