සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Opposition may support the 20th Amendment - Kanchana (Video)

Friday, 04 September 2020 - 10:08

Opposition+may+support+the+20th+Amendment+-+Kanchana+%28Video%29
Following the Cabinet approval, various parties are now expressing their views for and against the 20th Amendment to the Constitution which was gazetted yesterday (03).

Meanwhile, State Minister, Kanchana Wijesekera participating in the Hiru TV Balaya political programme yesterday (03) explained the need for the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

Speaking further the Minister of State stated that some members of the Opposition may also support the 20th Amendment.

He also explained the reasons behind the introduction of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.







Trending News

Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
07 September 2020
Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
07 September 2020
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
07 September 2020
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
07 September 2020
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal
07 September 2020
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal

International News

Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
06 September 2020
Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
06 September 2020
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
06 September 2020
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
06 September 2020
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.