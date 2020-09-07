Opposition may support the 20th Amendment - Kanchana (Video)

Following the Cabinet approval, various parties are now expressing their views for and against the 20th Amendment to the Constitution which was gazetted yesterday (03).



Meanwhile, State Minister, Kanchana Wijesekera participating in the Hiru TV Balaya political programme yesterday (03) explained the need for the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.



Speaking further the Minister of State stated that some members of the Opposition may also support the 20th Amendment.



He also explained the reasons behind the introduction of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.













