A+state-of-the-art+emergency+treatment+unit+to+Dambulla

It has been decided to provide the Dambulla Hospital with a fully equipped Emergency Care Unit for the benefit of the people of Dambulla.



Dr. Jayasundera Bandara, Director of the Ministry of Health stated that this project will be provided by the Primary Health Care Empowerment Project of the Ministry of Health.



It will be opened to the public tomorrow (05) under the patronage of Minister Janaka Bandara Tennakoon



Being a major city with access to a number of areas, agriculture being the main source of livelihood for the people as well as the fact that Dambulla Economic Center attracts a large number of people to the city day and night have been cited as the reasons for providing such a modern emergency treatment unit.



The state-of-the-art unit is reportedly equipped to treat accident victims as well as other patients in need of emergency treatment.