Parliament proceedings from September 8th to 11th

Friday, 04 September 2020 - 10:05

It has been decided to convene Parliament from September 08 to 11 at the Parliamentary Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena yesterday (03) morning.

As per the proposals made by the Government at that meeting, the Annual Report of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, the Performance Report of the Ministry of Finance and the Mid-Year Fiscal Position Report 2020 will be taken up for debate as an Adjournment Debate on the 8th.

Parliament will convene on the 8th from 01.00 pm to 06.30 pm.

It is stated that 09 regulations under the Excise Special Provisions Act and 10 announcements under the Excise Ordinance will be taken up for debate on September 09.

On 10 September, 06 announcements under the Ports and Airport Development Tax Act, 03 regulations and 06 proposals under the Customs Ordinance Act will be taken up for debate.

Parliament will convene on September 09 from 01.00 pm to 07.30 pm and on September 10 from 10.30 am to 07.30 pm.

Vote of Condolences on the late Hon. Arumugam Thondaman, Leader of the Ceylon Workers Congress and Former Minister will be presented on the 11 th of September.

The vote of condolence will be taken up from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm. The Prime Minister Hon. Mahinda Rajapaksa and many Ministers and Parliamentarians are scheduled to give away their condolences on late Hon. Thondaman.

