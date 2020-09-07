සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Part of another unidentified vessel lands on the shores of Ilanthadiya

Friday, 04 September 2020 - 10:40

Part+of+another+unidentified+vessel+lands+on+the+shores+of+Ilanthadiya
The Norochcholai Police stated that a part of an unknown vessel had been washed to the Ilanthadiya beach in Norochcholai yesterday (03) evening.

Police have stated that a part of the vessel had broken down and that it was not a vessel used in Sri Lanka.

Police say the vessel is suspected to be an Indian vessel.

The Ilanthadiya fishermen say that this is nearly 50 feet in length and that such vessels are used by Indian fishermen for fishing.

Police say that the vessel which was half broken had nothing in it when it was washed ashore at Ilanthadiya and it was only an empty vessel.

The Chilaw Police have confirmed that two other unidentified vessels had been washed ashore in Iranavila, Chilaw yesterday (03) morning and that they were vessels used in Sri Lanka.

However, since the corona infection is on the rise in India, investigating teams suspect that the group in India may be part of a smuggling operation.

Trending News

Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
07 September 2020
Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
07 September 2020
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
07 September 2020
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
07 September 2020
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal
07 September 2020
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal

International News

Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
06 September 2020
Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
06 September 2020
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
06 September 2020
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
06 September 2020
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.