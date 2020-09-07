Part+of+another+unidentified+vessel+lands+on+the+shores+of+Ilanthadiya

The Norochcholai Police stated that a part of an unknown vessel had been washed to the Ilanthadiya beach in Norochcholai yesterday (03) evening.



Police have stated that a part of the vessel had broken down and that it was not a vessel used in Sri Lanka.



Police say the vessel is suspected to be an Indian vessel.



The Ilanthadiya fishermen say that this is nearly 50 feet in length and that such vessels are used by Indian fishermen for fishing.



Police say that the vessel which was half broken had nothing in it when it was washed ashore at Ilanthadiya and it was only an empty vessel.



The Chilaw Police have confirmed that two other unidentified vessels had been washed ashore in Iranavila, Chilaw yesterday (03) morning and that they were vessels used in Sri Lanka.



However, since the corona infection is on the rise in India, investigating teams suspect that the group in India may be part of a smuggling operation.