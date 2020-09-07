සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

A housing project for public and private sector employees

Friday, 04 September 2020 - 11:03

Cabinet approval was granted on 27.05.2020 to implement a housing project to provide affordable housing to middle class earners in the public and private sector.

Accordingly, the Proposal made by Hon. Prime Minister in his capacity as the Minister of Urban Development and Housing to issue Rs. 25 billion debentures valid for a period of 05 years to obtain the initial capital required for the implementation of the project was approved by the cabinet of Ministers.

ln addition, the cabinet approval was granted to settle the debenture using the proceeds from the sale of houses constructed under the project and to provide housing loans from State Banks at 25-30 years concessionary loan interest rates to the relevant purchasers.




