During a special operation conducted on the Eastern coast line, 29 persons were arrested for fishing illegally using prohibited nets.



The Navy conducted these operations in the coastal areas of Salpeyaru, Nayaru and Kaluthuduwa during last week. The Navy said that the fishermen were arrested and 11 fishing vessels were also taken into custody.



Also, 600 abandoned Conch shells were found near the Mannar - Narivilakulam Public Cemetery during a search operation conducted by the Navy.