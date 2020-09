The police stated that two women involved in heroin trafficking have been arrested in the Nivdawa area in Panadura.



The two women were arrested during a raid carried out by the Panadura Police.



Police have seized nearly 15 grams of heroin worth Rs. 400,000 in the possession of the suspects.



They are sisters in the same family and are aged 40 and 55.



Police also seized four mobile phones and a bank book which was allegedly used to deposit money earned from heroin trafficking from time to time.