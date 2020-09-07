සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Mother, father and daughter arrested with heroin in Matale

Friday, 04 September 2020 - 12:58

Mother%2C+father+and+daughter+arrested+with+heroin+in+Matale
A mother, father and daughter of the same family have been arrested with heroin in the Matale area.

The suspects were arrested while staying at a two storey house in the Narikanda area in Kaludewala, Matale.

Police also seized four grams of heroin and Rs. 7,000 in cash.

Investigations have revealed that the suspect had smuggled heroin from Colombo to Matale on his way to attend weddings, funerals and other functions.

It is further reported that they have used luxury vehicles for this purpose.

Meanwhile, contacts have been deployed at several places on the route to the house and it is reported that the heroin buyers who come to their house have been given the opportunity to use heroin there.

The police had conducted raids on several previous occasions but the suspects had taken steps to hide the heroin afte being alerted by the their route contacts.

The Matale Divisional Crime Branch is conducting further investigations.

Trending News

Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
07 September 2020
Slight increase in the price of gold in the world market
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
07 September 2020
Income Tax on Profit Earnings of Gem & Jewellery manufacturers and 15% Gold Import Tax removed
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
07 September 2020
Man dies at Nuwara Eliya quarantine center
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
07 September 2020
Daughter killed, mother and brother injured after wall collapses in Navagamuwa
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal
07 September 2020
Premalal Jayasekara allowed to attend Parliament - Court of Appeal

International News

Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
06 September 2020
Man stabbed to death in central England - 7 injured
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
06 September 2020
Several boats sink at pro-Trump parade in Texas
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
06 September 2020
Australia’s Covid-19 epicenter extends hard lockdown
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
06 September 2020
6.2 magnitude quake strikes off Vanuatu
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.