Mother, father and daughter arrested with heroin in Matale

A mother, father and daughter of the same family have been arrested with heroin in the Matale area.



The suspects were arrested while staying at a two storey house in the Narikanda area in Kaludewala, Matale.



Police also seized four grams of heroin and Rs. 7,000 in cash.



Investigations have revealed that the suspect had smuggled heroin from Colombo to Matale on his way to attend weddings, funerals and other functions.



It is further reported that they have used luxury vehicles for this purpose.



Meanwhile, contacts have been deployed at several places on the route to the house and it is reported that the heroin buyers who come to their house have been given the opportunity to use heroin there.



The police had conducted raids on several previous occasions but the suspects had taken steps to hide the heroin afte being alerted by the their route contacts.



The Matale Divisional Crime Branch is conducting further investigations.