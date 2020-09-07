Trump+sets+a+wrong+precedent+for+North+Carolina+voters

President Donald Trump has called on North Carolina voters to vote twice in the upcoming US presidential election.



In a televised interview, President Trump said voters should use postal voting and go to the polls to cast their ballots.



A large number of American voters have applied to use postal voting this year due to the global Covid pandemic.



But a large turnout is seen as a setback for President Trump.



As a result, Democrats accuse him of trying to discourage postal voters.