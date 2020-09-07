Parliament+canteen+officer+to+be+produced+before+Colombo+High+Court

The goods receiving officer in Parliament who was arrested on a charge of accepting a bribe from a fruit supplier is due to be produced before the Colombo High Court today.



Speaking to the Hiru news team, the Deputy Secretary General Neil Iddawala stated that they are conducting an internal investigation after suspending the relevant officer.



The goods receiving officer was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption near the Kaduwela bus stand while accepting a bribe of Rs. 60,000 from a fruit supplier.



He has asked the supplier to pay him Rs. 30,000 per month. Accordingly, Rs. 60,000 which was to be paid for the months of March and June was to be obtained.



The goods receiving officer is a 25-year-old person who has joined Parliament staff about a year ago.



Deputy Secretary-General Neil Iddawala said that he has been working as a receptionist at the restaurant and is also looking into deals with suppliers of meat and vegetables.



Meanwhile, an investigation has been launched into an IP and two other officers who are accused of obstructing the duties of a dignitary by inspecting his personal luggage at the Parliament premises.



When inquired by the Hiru news team a senior police officer in charge of security in Parliament stated that statements have been recorded from the relevant officers. It is reported that the three police officers involved in the incident have been given a temporary transfer.