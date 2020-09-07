Police take into custody a motorcycle worth around Rs. 2 Million (Video)

The Piliyandala Police have seized a motorcycle worth around Rs. 2 million from a house in the Kesbewa - Makandana area.



Police investigations have revealed that the motorcycle had been manufactured by illegally importing spare parts from a foreign country and they had assembled the parts about five months ago.



It is also reported that the motorcycle was fixed with fake number plates as it could not be registered in the country. The owner of the motorcycle has fled the area and the police are investigating.



Arrests made around the country;



Meanwhile, 386 persons have been arrested for drug offenses in the Western Province during the last 24 hours ending at 5 this morning.



The DIG's office stated that the suspects were arrested in 381 raids carried out on the instructions of Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon.



Of the suspects arrested, 177 have been arrested on charges of possession of heroin.



Meanwhile, a man and a woman were arrested by the Moragahahena Police with 500 grams and 650 milligrams of heroin.



Meanwhile, two sisters of the same family engaged in heroin trafficking have been arrested in the Nivdawa area in Panadura.



The two women were arrested in a raid carried out by the Panadura Police on a tip off.



Police have seized nearly 15 grams of heroin worth Rs. 400,000 in the possession of the suspects.



Police said that 4 mobile phones and a bank book were found in their possession and from time to time they had deposited money obtained from heroin trafficking to this account.



Matale Police arrested the mother, father and daughter of the same family who were engaged in heroin trafficking in the Narikanda area in Kaludewala, Matale during a special raid carried out last night.



Investigations have revealed that the suspects had taken the heroin from Colombo to Matale under the pretext of attending weddings and funerals and had sold it also at their home.



Officers of the Galle Divisional Crime Investigation Division have arrested a person who obtained money earned from heroin trafficking through the Easy Cash system and gave it to another person in the Gonapinuwala area in Hikkaduwa.



The suspect had exchanged money with heroin traffickers in Moneragala, Wellawaya and other areas.



The suspect was produced before the Galle Acting Magistrate and remanded till the 11th.



A suspect with more than 153 grams of heroin was also arrested by the Organized Crime Division on the Welikada - Nawala road last night.



A Chinese national was arrested by the Bambalapitiya Police with 12,000 illegal cigarettes worth around one million rupees.



The police stated that the stock of cigarettes was found hidden in a hostel where the Chinese were staying in the Torrington area in Colombo.









