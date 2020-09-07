සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Court of Appeal gives date to file objections to Ravi's petition

Friday, 04 September 2020 - 13:21

The Attorney General was given until the 14th to file objections to the Interim injunction issued by the Court of Appeal restraining further action against 7 suspects including former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake regarding the case filed for the alleged misappropriation of Rs. 51.98 billion in state funds through the Treasury Bond auction


The filing of objections against the interim order was scheduled to take place today.


Senior Deputy Solicitor General Milinda Goonetileke, who appeared for the Attorney General, asked the Court of Appeal to give another date to file objections.


Accordingly, the panel of judges including the Presiding Judge of the Court of Appeal, A.H.M.D. Nawas, and Sobitha Rajakaruna gave the Attorney General until the 14th to file objections.


