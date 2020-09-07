Fuel Tanker on fire approaches Sri Lankan coast - control operations continue (PHOTOS)

The Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Air Force, Sri Lanka Ports Authority, the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard continue to work together to contain the spread of fire erupted on board the oil tanker, MT New Diamond on 03rd September 2020. Currently it is located in the deep sea about 25 nautical miles from Sangamankanda Point.



The ship is heading towards the east coast and the Navy, Air Force, Ports Authority, Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard have launched a joint operation to control the fire.



The control room at the rear of the ship is still on fire, and the area where its crude oil is stored has not yet been affected.



Accordingly, an MI 17 helicopter of Sri Lanka Air Force has been carrying out a number of aerial operations, to contain the raging flames by showering water from the skies. Meanwhile, the beach craft is conducting periodic air surveillance to spot the spread of fire remaining in air and render necessary assistance.



Further, Sri Lanka Navy Ships Sayura, Sindurala and Ranarisi with 02 Fast Attack Craft continues to conduct disaster relief operations with a view to manage the calamity.



Meanwhile, the spread of fire from the superstructure at the rear of the ship towards the crude oil storage facilities has been contained to a greater extent.



Upon controlling the spread of fire, the two tugs ‘Rawana’ and ‘Wasamba’ of Hambantota International Port Group together with ALP ‘Winger’ tug made ready by the foreign company that owns the ship in distress are making arrangements to tow the ill-fated oil tanker away from the shore towards deep sea.



Since the spread of fire on this ship has been controlled without allowing it to reach the oil storing areas, there is no risk of oil leakage from the vessel to the sea so far.



Meanwhile, a Sri Lanka Coast Guard Ship and a Fast Attack Craft bringing fire extinguishing chemicals needed to quash the blazes are rushing to the scene of action as of now.



The General Manager of the Marine Environment Protection Authority, Dr. Turney Pradeep Kumara, said that there was no fuel leak so far from the fire.



Our Hiru news team inquired from Dr. K. Arulanandan, Head of the Oceanography Division of the National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency (NARA) regarding the impact of a fuel leak on this vessel.



He said he did not believe the oil spill could have a severe impact on the East Coast region as the winds and currents in the deep sea where the ship is currently heading were moving towards the Bay of Bengal.



When inquired about this, the Minister of Environment Mahinda Amaraweera stated that the necessary discussions are being held to take necessary action in the event of any damage to the coastal area or the eastern seas due to a fuel leak in the ship.