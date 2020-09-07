Samagi+Jana+Balawegaya+to+go+to+Supreme+Court+against+20th+Amendment+

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya states that it will take legal action against the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.



The Chief Opposition Whip representing the party Lakshman Kiriella stated this while participating in a media briefing convened in Colombo today.



He further stated that the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution brought in to repeal the 19th Amendment to the Constitution removes the positive features contained in the previous 19th Amendment to the Constitution while strengthening the power of the ruler.



Accordingly, they hope to file a case against it in the Supreme Court.