Ranil before the Political Revenge Commission - Hakeem at the Police Unit of the Easter Commission (Video)

Friday, 04 September 2020 - 14:13

UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived at the Presidential Commission on Political Victimisation, to give a statement.

This was according to a notice issued to appear before the Commission to make a statement regarding a complaint filed by the Chairman of the Rupavahini Corporation Nihal Jayatilleke, a former Secretary to the Ministry of Economic Development, .

The complaint names members of the Anti-Corruption Committee appointed by the government during the period of good governance as the respondents and the former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was the chairman of the committee.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress, former Minister Rauf Hakeem arrived at the Police Unit of the Presidential Commission probing the Easter Attacks.

It was to give a statement regarding the investigations being carried out regarding the Easter attacks.




