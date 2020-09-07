Parliamentary+canteen+goods+receiving+officer+remanded+till+17th

The Parliamentary canteen goods receiving officer who was arrested and produced before Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne was remanded till the 17th.
The suspect was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption near the Kaduwela bus stand while accepting a bribe of Rs. 60,000 from a person supplying fruits to Parliament.
